Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Head-To-Head Survey

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kid Brands and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given Kid Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kid Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

This table compares Kid Brands and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $31.99 million 0.13 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.18

Kid Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67%

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter’s, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant’s early years under the Sassy, Carter’s, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter’s, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

