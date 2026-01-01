Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $271.27

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.2654.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

First Solar stock opened at $261.23 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 57.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Solar by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

