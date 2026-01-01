UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $760,950.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $760,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,658,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616,672.35. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $744,750.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $760,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $742,050.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $723,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $805,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $837,450.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.10. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in UiPath by 852.4% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

