Insider Selling: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $645,702.96 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $645,702.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,446.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Jason Trevisan sold 8,452 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $329,966.08.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Jason Trevisan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 16.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARG

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 661.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.