ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Head-To-Head Review

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ABM Industries and YY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20 YY Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

ABM Industries presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than YY Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ABM Industries and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.86% 11.96% 4.10% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABM Industries and YY Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $8.75 billion 0.29 $162.30 million $2.59 16.32 YY Group $41.10 million 0.28 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ABM Industries beats YY Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

