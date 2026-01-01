WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,517,611 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 3,559,359 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 495,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 1.1%

WBTN opened at $13.03 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.21 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 939,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 73,777 shares during the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

Featured Stories

