Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expands By 27.1%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,155,605 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 2,482,029 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.86% and a negative return on equity of 343.67%. Research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Adam R. Craig purchased 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $249,997.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 376,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,652.30. This trade represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 933,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

