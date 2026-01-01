American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $21.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.4545.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $5,906,042.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,549.30. This trade represents a 55.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,497,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,066,000 after buying an additional 4,959,039 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $23,395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 946,904 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $14,618,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $8,657,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEO opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

