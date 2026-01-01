Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $779.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $779.4545.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $771.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $792.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

