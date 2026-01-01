Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 29th

Planet Fitness, Garmin, and Peloton Interactive are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose primary business revolves around physical fitness — for example gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, wearable fitness-tech firms, and digital workout or wellness platforms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to consumer health and exercise trends, but their performance can be cyclical and sensitive to discretionary spending, seasonality, competition, and changing lifestyle preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

