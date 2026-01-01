Comparing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solgold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solgold N/A -26.92% -12.63% Seabridge Gold N/A -5.16% -3.16%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Solgold has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Solgold and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold 2 0 1 0 1.67

Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.37%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Solgold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solgold and Seabridge Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million ($0.01) -36.10 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$22.80 million ($0.38) -77.97

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solgold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Solgold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

