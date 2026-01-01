Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

PRGS opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.11 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,716.73. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,901.68. This represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 135.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

