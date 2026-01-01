Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $483.78

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $483.7778.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $390.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $512.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.48 and a 200-day moving average of $433.65.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 290,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,829,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

