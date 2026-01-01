Short Interest in Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) Grows By 36.9%

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,528,238 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 9,881,577 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,227,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,227,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspire Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspire Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 625.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 120.9% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 128,660 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 626,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 313,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 558.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 549,911 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspire Biopharma alerts:

Aspire Biopharma Stock Performance

ASBP opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Aspire Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspire Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ASBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aspire Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASBP

Aspire Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspire Biopharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing inhaled therapeutics for cardiopulmonary emergencies and respiratory diseases. The firm leverages proprietary formulation and drug-delivery technologies to repurpose established active pharmaceutical ingredients, aiming to enhance onset of action and improve patient convenience in acute settings. Aspire’s focus on pulmonary administration differentiates its approach from traditional oral or injectable treatments for asthma, allergic reactions, and other respiratory conditions.

The company’s lead asset is a reformulated metered-dose inhaler version of epinephrine designed to serve as an over-the-counter or prescription rescue therapy for acute bronchospasm and anaphylaxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspire Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspire Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.