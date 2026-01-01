Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Sold Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on December 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) on 11/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 10/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) on 10/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on 10/17/2025.

Home Depot stock opened at $344.06 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.73.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Emprise Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a constructive view on HD (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which supports investor confidence and can limit downside from headline noise. Consensus Rating “Moderate Buy”

Brokerages maintain a constructive view on HD (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which supports investor confidence and can limit downside from headline noise. Positive Sentiment: Long-term performance remains a strength — retrospective pieces highlight strong 20-year shareholder returns, reinforcing buy-and-hold arguments for investors focused on multi-year growth and dividends. 20-Year Returns Review

Long-term performance remains a strength — retrospective pieces highlight strong 20-year shareholder returns, reinforcing buy-and-hold arguments for investors focused on multi-year growth and dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes mixed signals — some operational and strategic positives were reported late in 2025 but shares still slipped into year-end, indicating investor sensitivity to headlines and near-term sentiment swings. TipRanks: Year-end Commentary

Market commentary notes mixed signals — some operational and strategic positives were reported late in 2025 but shares still slipped into year-end, indicating investor sensitivity to headlines and near-term sentiment swings. Negative Sentiment: An Executive VP (Teresa Wynn Roseborough) sold ~2,872 shares for about $1.0M (17.9% reduction of her holding). Insider selling often spooks investors even when sales are for personal reasons, and the disclosure contributed to today’s selling pressure. Insider Sale Report

An Executive VP (Teresa Wynn Roseborough) sold ~2,872 shares for about $1.0M (17.9% reduction of her holding). Insider selling often spooks investors even when sales are for personal reasons, and the disclosure contributed to today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Home Depot, signaling possible securities litigation risk; such probes can increase legal costs, distract management and raise short-term volatility until resolved. Pomerantz Investigation

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Home Depot, signaling possible securities litigation risk; such probes can increase legal costs, distract management and raise short-term volatility until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Negative press from a consumer/ad backlash story has circulated and may be weighing on sentiment and foot traffic expectations in the near term. Ad Backlash Story

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

