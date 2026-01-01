Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%.The business had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,491.84. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

