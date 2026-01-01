Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 900.01%.The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 223.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 175,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 776,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small?molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non?melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI?50002, a topical agent in late?stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI?50003 for common wart resolution; ATI?1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI?450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

