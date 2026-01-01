Head-To-Head Review: Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and Voyager Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.01 $10.64 million $0.24 0.10 Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) 0.00

Profitability

Absolute Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Absolute Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Absolute Software and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Summary

Absolute Software beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Voyager Digital

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

