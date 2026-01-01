BTIG Research Cuts Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target to $1.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

