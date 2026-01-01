Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $17.75

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $17.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $18.50 price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

In other Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund news, Director Joan Binstock bought 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,698.88. The trade was a 22.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Ashwin Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,160. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 12,630 shares of company stock worth $210,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Stock Down 2.8%

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 35.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with attractive current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in senior secured loans and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies. By focusing on floating-rate structures, it aims to offer a measure of protection against rising interest rates while generating regular cash distributions.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of direct lending opportunities across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, business services, and industrials.

