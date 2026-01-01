OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $24.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.5714.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. TD Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

OUT opened at $24.11 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

