Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,509 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 123,808 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Trading Up 4.3%

SREDF stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA is a leading Norwegian financial services group specializing in long-term savings and insurance solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, the company traces its roots to the 18th century and has grown into one of the foremost providers of life insurance, pensions, and health-related coverage in the Nordic region.

The company’s core activities encompass individual and corporate pension plans, life and non-life insurance products, and comprehensive health insurance services. Through its subsidiaries, Storebrand offers defined contribution and defined benefit schemes, personal pension savings accounts, and disability protection.

