Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Update

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,439,707 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 7,174,310 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Shares of WPLCF opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Wise has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Separately, Santander began coverage on Wise in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wise (OTCMKTS: WPLCF), formerly known as TransferWise, is a global financial technology company specializing in cross-border money transfers and multi-currency accounts. The company offers individuals and businesses a transparent alternative to traditional banking by leveraging the mid-market exchange rate and charging a low, upfront fee. Its platform enables users to send and receive funds in multiple currencies, often at a fraction of the cost of incumbent banks and wire services.

Wise’s core product suite includes personal and business accounts that support a borderless wallet capable of holding and converting more than 50 currencies.

