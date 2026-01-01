Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $18.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Randstad has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Randstad had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 0.29%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

