Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives $1.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.
APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Baird R W downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $0.10 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its research strategy centers on structure-based drug design and proprietary screening technologies aimed at correcting underlying metabolic dysfunction in disorders characterized by enzyme deficiencies and toxic metabolite accumulation.
The company’s lead investigational candidate, AT-007, is an aldose reductase inhibitor engineered to cross the blood–brain barrier and is currently in clinical development for classic galactosemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Therapeutics
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Your family’s wealth expires in 2026?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.