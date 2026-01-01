Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $290.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $459.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $226.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.69. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.64 and a 200-day moving average of $317.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $347,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $10,006,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,179 shares of company stock valued at $238,493,645. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

