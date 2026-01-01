Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $290.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $459.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $347,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $10,006,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,179 shares of company stock valued at $238,493,645. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Coinbase Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg/Yahoo report that Coinbase will acquire derivatives clearinghouse The Clearing Company — this is a direct push into derivatives clearing and prediction markets, closing infrastructure gaps versus rivals and enabling new fee and product lines that could lift transaction and custody revenue over time. Coinbase Global (COIN) Will Acquire Derivatives Clearinghouse, The Clearing Company, Reports Bloomberg
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with BC Card to pilot a USDC-based payment solution in Korea — expanding merchant payment rails and USDC utility abroad could grow non-trading revenues and strengthen Coinbase’s on?ramps in Asia. Coinbase Partners With BC Card To Run USDC Payment Pilot in Korea
- Positive Sentiment: On?chain signs that long?term Bitcoin holders stopped net selling — easing a major source of BTC supply pressure can support crypto prices and trading volumes, which typically boosts Coinbase’s top line. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Dump Is Over: On-Chain Data Just Flipped
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase executives warning US policymakers that banning interest on stablecoins could cede advantage to China — highlights policy risk but also positions Coinbase as an industry advocate; outcome depends on legislation. US Risks Losing Digital Finance Edge: Coinbase Warns of China CBDC Advantage
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO publicly praises Hyderabad police after an arrest tied to a cyberattack — shows active incident response and cooperation with law enforcement, which may mitigate reputational risk but is unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Coinbase CEO praises Hyderabad Police after arrest linked to $400 million cyberattack case
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage showing Robinhood pulling ahead in prediction markets and early product adoption — investors worry Coinbase is playing catch?up, which helps explain short?term underperformance versus peers and raises the urgency (and execution risk) around M&A. Robinhood and Coinbase battle it out for the prediction markets customer
- Negative Sentiment: Needham lowered COIN price target to $290 — an analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and selling pressure in the near term. Needham & Company LLC Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $290.00
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes piece highlighting a recent ~15% decline over 21 trading days and renewed regulatory/stablecoin revenue concerns — reinforces narratives that have pressured the stock and could keep volatility high until regulatory clarity improves. If You Think You Knew Coinbase Stock’s Risk, Think Again
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Your family’s wealth expires in 2026?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.