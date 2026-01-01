Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) Research Coverage Started at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Turn Therapeutics Price Performance

Turn Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Turn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

Get Turn Therapeutics alerts:

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Turn Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, insider Abraham Chesed bought 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $65,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,447,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,432.80. This represents a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 9,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,945.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,470.88. This trade represents a 19.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,136 shares of company stock valued at $183,463.

(Get Free Report)

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.