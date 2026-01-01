Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) Research Coverage Started at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Turn Therapeutics Price Performance
Turn Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Turn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.
Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Turn Therapeutics Company Profile
We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.
