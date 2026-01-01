H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

H World Group stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 95.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082,369 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in H World Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,772 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,804,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in H World Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

