PressLogic Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (PLAI)

PressLogic (PLAI) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on the week of January 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, PressLogic generated $14.77 million in revenue and $1.91 million in net income. PressLogic has a market-cap of $83.20 million.

American Trust Investment Services acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

PressLogic provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We provide digital marketing services to companies in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Our content marketing solutions include a digital marketing solution segment, which offers editorial content, influencer marketing and display advertising, along with advertisements. We run nine proprietary media brands with over 12 million subscribers and followers, including nine websites, five apps, 11 Facebook fanpages, 11 Instagram profiles and eight YouTube channels, as of the date of this prospectus. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from Hong Kong dollars) for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: PressLogic filed its F-1/A on Oct. 14, 2025, and disclosed the terms of its small IPO: The company is offering 1.8 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $9.0 million, if priced at the mid-point of its range. Background: PressLogic filed its F-1 to go public in September.) “.

PressLogic was founded in 2016 and has 124 employees. The company is located at 26/F, Chinachem Leighton Plaza 29 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay Hong Kong Tel: +852 3709 2787 and can be reached via phone at +852 3709 2787 or on the web at https://www.presslogic.online/.

