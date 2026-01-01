Short Interest in Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL) Decreases By 24.6%

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ALIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,367 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 1,814 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIL opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -1.48. Argent Focused Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $30.23.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 23.0%.

Argent Focused Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Focused Small Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in equity securities of small-capitalization companies believed to be high-quality, enduring businesses. The fund typically holds 35 to 45 stocks and aims for long-term capital appreciation.

