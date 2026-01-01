Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Rises By 25.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,112,318 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,449,275 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560. This trade represents a 54.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,036,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,196,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Arcellx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,088,000 after acquiring an additional 362,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arcellx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 550,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 995.2% in the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 547,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 497,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.34.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 607.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
