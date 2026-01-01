Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSAC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander Chile stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter valued at $24,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 555,919 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 715,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 139,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

