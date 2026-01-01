Redcentric (LON:RCN) Insider Buys £24,999.52 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Richard McGuire bought 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, with a total value of £24,999.52.

Richard McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Richard McGuire purchased 29,000 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £34,220.

Redcentric Price Performance

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 118 on Thursday. Redcentric plc has a twelve month low of GBX 109.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 149. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.32. The company has a market capitalization of £187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.13.

About Redcentric

Redcentric (LON:RCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Redcentric had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Redcentric plc will post 8.8015647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

