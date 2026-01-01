UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.8820 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 11,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised UOL Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. CLSA raised shares of UOL Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
UOL Group Limited is a Singapore-based diversified property company with core activities in real estate development, hospitality operations and asset management. The company develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, and holds investment properties in strategic locations across Singapore and other Asia-Pacific markets. Its real estate portfolio encompasses condominiums, office towers and retail spaces, reflecting a focus on urban regeneration and integrated community living.
In property development, UOL Group has delivered a range of landmark projects, from city-fringe residential estates to high-end commercial complexes.
