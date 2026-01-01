Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.
About Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.