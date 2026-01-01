Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading Up 24.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) traded up 24.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.61. 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa PLC is a mining company primarily engaged in the extraction, processing and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and chromite concentrates. Headquartered in London and listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol TIHRF, the company’s core asset is the Tharisa Mine, located on the Bushveld Complex in Rustenburg, South Africa. Through its integrated mining and processing operations, Tharisa produces a mixed PGM concentrate containing platinum, palladium, rhodium and other minor PGMs, alongside a high-grade chromite concentrate.

Commissioned in 2013, the Tharisa Mine benefits from proximity to major road and rail networks, enabling supply to a global customer base.

