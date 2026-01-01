FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.2990. Approximately 5,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.0219.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $364.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $69,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.