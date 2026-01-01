TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,827,709 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 2,379,678 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 385,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 18.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TIM by 150.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TIM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 878.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 333,066 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TIM in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 96.58%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

