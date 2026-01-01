iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,197,433 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 1,588,425 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 641,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 641,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 868,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,520.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 224,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 58,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

