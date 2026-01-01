Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Dominion Lending Centres Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres is a Canadian mortgage brokerage network founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, Ontario. The company operates as a franchise-based platform, bringing together independently licensed mortgage professionals under a unified brand. By combining the reach of a national organization with the local expertise of its brokers, Dominion Lending Centres aims to simplify the mortgage process for homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance, and investors seeking commercial financing solutions.

The firm’s core business activities center on residential and commercial mortgage origination.

