Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Creative Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.4667 and last traded at $0.4667. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4695.

Creative Technology Stock Down 0.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

About Creative Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.