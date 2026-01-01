The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6350.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

The GPT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GPT Group is a diversified Australian property trust specializing in the ownership, management and development of retail, office and logistics assets. Established in 1971 as the General Property Trust, the company has evolved into one of Australia’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs). Headquartered in Sydney, GPT is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GPT) and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the ticker GPTGF.

GPT’s portfolio spans major metropolitan centres across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.