Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.3110. 3,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Trading Down 11.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.84.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing immunotherapies and vaccine candidates through its proprietary nanoparticle platform. The company leverages virus-like particles derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV) to serve as both antigen carriers and immune stimulators, aiming to enhance the magnitude and durability of immune responses. By engineering these plant-based VLPs to display target antigens or adjuvant properties, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering seeks to create differentiated candidates for oncology indications and infectious disease prevention.

Operating out of the United States, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is currently in preclinical stages of development.

