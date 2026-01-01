Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.03. 102,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 368,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercurity Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFH. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

