Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM) Decreases By 24.0%

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 885,740 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,164,983 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICCM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IceCure Medical from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ:ICCM traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,827. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.68% and a negative net margin of 513.95%.The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

