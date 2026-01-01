TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. is a Turkey?based airport operations and services company that specializes in airport terminal management, passenger handling and ancillary services. Established in 1997, the company secures long?term concessions to build, operate and maintain airports. Through its core subsidiary, TAV Airports, the group provides terminal operations at major civilian airports, with expertise spanning passenger check?in, baggage handling and security screening.

Beyond terminal management, TAV offers a suite of complementary services including duty-free retail, food and beverage operations, ground handling, IT solutions and airport security.

