BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $986.35 and last traded at $986.35. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $981.3750.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELIMO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,064.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,096.33.

Belimo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) is a Switzerland?based manufacturer and developer of actuators, control valves, sensors and other control solutions for heating, ventilation and air?conditioning (HVAC) systems. The company’s products are designed to optimize energy efficiency, indoor comfort and operational reliability in commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland, Belimo has grown into a global specialist in HVAC system control.

