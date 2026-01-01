iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.0884 and last traded at $30.0990. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.0409.

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

