Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Algoma Central Stock Up 2.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) is a Canadian marine transportation company specializing in the carriage of dry-bulk commodities across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. Its fleet comprises modern self-unloading bulk carriers and a network of tug-and-barge units, equipped to handle iron ore, grain, coal, cement and other industrial materials. The company’s vessel designs and cargo-handling systems are optimized for rapid loading and discharge, enabling efficient supply chain operations for steelmakers, agricultural producers and construction firms.

Founded in 1899 and headquartered in St.

