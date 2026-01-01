NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.73. 24,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 7,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.96.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

